Bengaluru researchers, foresters study how elephants communicate

BENGALURU: The sounds of each animal and bird are well known, but how they communicate and what each action and sound means is not known.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and staffers from the Karnataka forest department have undertaken a study to ascertain and understand how elephants communicate with each other.

An acoustic study has been undertaken to know what each sign and sound means and how far the communication travels.

It is a five-year-long study and is the first of its kind in India. It is being done in the Mysore Elephant Reserve, as an effort to mitigate conflict.

The Mysore elephant reserve landscape was notified in 2002 and is spread across 8,055 sqkms, from Bhadra Wildlife Division in Malnad to Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves in the south along the Western Ghats, and from BRT Tiger Reserve (Chamarajnagar) to Bannerghatta National Park along the Eastern Ghats.