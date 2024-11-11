Cops urge Bengaluru techies to use public transport at least once a week

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Transport Day, city traffic police urged citizens to use public transport. The main aim is to reduce traffic congestion and emissions, and create a greener city for future generations.

Apart from this, the IT employees have been requested to use public transport at least once a week. If 50% of IT employees use public transport, as per an estimate, traffic congestion could be reduced by around 20%, as many of them rely on cars and two-wheelers. Police and senior officers have also been asked to set an example.

The city and traffic police called up on the public to take a pledge to use public transportation, on the occasion of World Public Transport Day on Sunday. The pledge encourages citizens to use public transport and alternative modes like cycling or walking for shorter journeys and also to embrace eco-friendly transportation options for daily commutes.

During the event, city police commissioner B Dayananda said that using public transportation such as the BMTC bus service, autorickshaws, metro for short routes and for longer journeys and KSRTC buses reduce emissions and traffic congestion in the city.

He further said excessive use of private vehicles not only worsens traffic congestion, but significantly contributes to the city’s air pollution, impacting the overall health and well-being of residents. He urged even wealthier citizens to consider public transport options. Increased use of public transportation will help to reduce parking issues and accident rates across the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Shivaprakash Devaraju (Traffic-South) said that public transportation is considered as the best solution to create a green city and reduce traffic congestion.

Additionally, police are trying to collect feedback from commuters regarding bus routes and timings. Later, police along with BMTC officials will discuss whether to increase the bus facilities.

BMRCL also posted Q and A on its social media platforms about how public transport reduces traffic congestion and emission, as taking metro ride means fewer cars or two-wheelers on the road.