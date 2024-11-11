Flavours of Nippon

BENGALURU: With the return of the much-beloved Japan Food Festival over the weekend, Bengalureans thronged to Shangri-La Hotel, Palace Road, to get their fix of hot bowls of ramen, watch sushi-making demonstrations, experience an authentic tea ceremony, and much more.

Some visitors went all in and dressed up in traditional kimonos. The consul general of Japan in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, enthusiastically took part in the festivities.

The event was supported by Bengaluru Anime Club, Omotesenke Domonkai International Association Bengaluru, Gekkeikan, and Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).