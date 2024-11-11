Four hurt as car topples on Yeshwanthpur flyover

BENGALURU: A speeding car crashed into the road median and toppled on the Yeshwanthpur flyover in the wee hours of Sunday. The four men on board, aged 23-25 years, escaped with minor injuries. All are residents of the city.

The police said that around 2.30 am, a sedan heading towards Sadashivanagar from Tumakuru lost control while negotiating a curve on the flyover. The driver hit the road median and the car toppled. Passersby rushed the injured men to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. The Yeshwanthpur traffic police have registered a case.

The flyover witnesses frequent accidents, due to its alleged unscientific design. On September 3, one died and four were injured after their speeding car crashed into the median on the same flyover, then collided with a bike coming in the opposite direction and plunged downwards.

In 2019, an IISc study had concluded that the design of the Yeshwanthpur flyover was flawed, and yet no action was taken. According to it, accidents are due to the poor design of the horizontal curvature, which results in a very sharp turn, making heavy vehicles vulnerable.