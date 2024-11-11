Multiple plaints, legal notice against interior designer firm for duping public in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Multiple homeowners have allegedly been duped by an interior designer firm based in HSR Layout which promised interiors and collected the full amount in advance. With not much work done, owners have filed complaints against Wudzo Home Interiors at police stations across the city over the last two years. A few are also approaching the Consumer Court, while a legal notice was served on the firm recently.

Bhavneet Singh Ahuja, a software engineer and KR Puram resident, lost Rs 10 lakh to Wudzo. He said, “We have a group comprising over 40 people who have been duped by Wudzo. One has lost Rs 80 lakh, while some have lost lesser. The average amount is Rs 25 lakh. Some have just given up the fight. I filed a complaint at the Jagjivan Ram Nagar police station on August 24. Someone in the firm was arrested and later released on bail. I also slapped a legal notice on August 11.”

Jaideep Singh, who paid Rs 28 lakh, says the maximum worth of the interiors done by the firm may not be more than Rs 3 lakh. “I filed a complaint at the Hulimavu police station on May 20, 2023,” he says.