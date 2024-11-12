22-yr-old Bengaluru youth caught eloping, commits suicide

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man died by suicide inside a toilet, after the father of a minor girl he was eloping with called the police for help. The deceased was in love with the girl and was about to elope with her. The girl’s father who found out, stopped them and advised the victim. The deceased then picked a fight with the girl’s father for stopping them.

When things started going out of control, the father called the police. Realising he would be in trouble, he left the place before the police arrived. On Sunday morning, his body was found hanging inside the toilet of a residential building in the vicinity. The toilet is built outside the building. The incident occurred in Dabbaspet police station limits.

The victim, identified as Santosh, hails from Bidadi in Ramanagara. He was earlier staying in the hostel of a mutt near Shivagange in Tumakuru, while studying from third standard to I PUC. He left the hostel as he failed in PUC and stayed at Hosapalya of Shivagange.

He was doing menial jobs in the locality. Since the last one year, he was allegedly in love with a minor school girl in Hosapalya. He was also staying in the girl’s house as a labourer for the last four months. He even told her parents about his interest in marrying her. When her parents opposed, he decided to elope with the girl on Saturday night.

“After they were caught by the girl’s father while eloping, Santosh threatened to commit suicide by showing a bottle of pesticide. The girl’s father snatched the bottle from him. When the police were informed about the argument, Santosh left the place.

When the police reached the spot, he was missing. In the morning, his body was found hanging in the toilet of a house that belonged to one, Ravi Kumar, in the same area. The toilet is located in the backyard of Ravi’s house,” an officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)