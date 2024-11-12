Accident on Airport Road claims lives of two arguing drivers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two drivers who were arguing over an accident standing on the busy International Airport Road have died after they were run over by a cement bulker truck.

The incident happened on Monday night around 11.25 pm opposite the Legacy Apartment on the Bengaluru-Ballari Road flyover in Yelahanka traffic police limits.

The deceased are identified as Jagadish, 40, driver of the Innova SUV and Kuldeep Kumar, 42, driver of the cement bulker truck.

The truck rammed into the Innova from behind around 11:20 p.m. The drivers of both vehicles were reportedly arguing after getting down from their vehicles.

The driver of a BMTC Volvo bus going towards the airport side from Hebbal side reportedly rammed into the cement bulker truck from behind. The truck which moved forward mowed down both the drivers. Kuldeep had died on the spot while Jagadish 40 died en route to a nearby private hospital. Further investigations are on.