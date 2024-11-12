Habitual criminal held in double murder case at Bengaluru's Singasandra

BENGALURU: The Bagalur police arrested a 35-year-old habitual criminal in connection with the murders of two travel agent’s at Singasandra that came to light on Saturday morning. The victim allegedly killed the duo, unable to bear their humiliation of labelling him as a criminal.

The accused was arrested near KR Market within 48 hours of the crime. After killing the duo, he was taking shelter at KR Market.

The accused, Suresh alias Shashi alias Naalkane Suresh, is a resident of Uttarahalli in Banashankari. In 2010, the Subramanyapura police had arrested him in another double murder case, in which he was acquitted. Again in 2012, he was arrested in a kidnap and rape case, in which he had attempted to kill the victim. He was imprisoned from 2012 to 2024 and came out on bail eight months back. As he was not getting bail, a well-known Sandalwood actor allegedly helped him. Suresh is a huge fan of the actor.

After releasing from jail, he was working in KR Market and then started working as a cleaner in a workshop. Nagesh, 41, of Ramanagara and Manju K Gowda, 44, of Mandya who were working in the same workshop were reportedly humiliating him by recalling his criminal past. On Friday night, the accused, while consuming alcohol with the two victims picked a fight with him. During the heated argument, Suresh killed both of them by attacking them with an iron rod.