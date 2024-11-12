Use OTS, or pay double amount as tax, says BBMP Chief

BENGALURU: With the BBMP collecting Rs 3,633.78 crore, as against its target of Rs 5,210.48 crore, from over 16 lakh taxpayers, despite extending the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme till the end of November, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike will be charging double the tax amount from defaulters, after the deadline.

The Palike aims to mop up more revenues from the remaining 2,34,954 defaulters (out of 3,95,250), since Rs 397 crore is pending. Besides, the BBMP is aiming for another Rs 192.68 crore from 10,641 land owners, who fall under revision of tax cases.

Addressing a meeting to discuss issues within the BBMP on Monday, Girinath instructed officials to take appropriate steps in their respective zones to recover arrears from defaulters. He told them to lock down those non-residential buildings facing high property tax arrears, and recover the same.

According to revenue officials, the Palike has so far attached 82,602 properties for tax default and sealed 715 non-residential buildings over non-payment of tax dues and interest.

He also asked the remaining defaulters and those under revision cases to pay the outstanding property tax by November 30. “The citizens should be aware that the outstanding property tax payable from December 1, 2024, will be doubled,” he said.

With owners facing trouble in obtaining e-khata and also paying a huge sum to cyber centres, the Palike chief stated that to facilitate the process of obtaining e-khata in the city, an e-khata system has been set up at Bengaluru One Centres as well. An e-khata can be obtained by taking the necessary documents and paying Rs 45, Girinath said, mentioning that in case of any technical problems in obtaining the e-khata, 13 revenue zone-wise teams have been formed to resolve them.