Waste from Kempegowda International Airport to be turned to art at music fest

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport on Monday announced the partnership with India’s greenest music festival - Echoes of Earth - for the fifth consecutive year.

An official release said the waste collected at the airport’s ongoing e-waste collection drive will be transformed into art installations and displayed at the festival’s venues in the airport. The airport would be the sustainable experience partner, it said. “The partnership remains focused on creating eco-conscious experiences through art, music and community engagement,” it said.

Throughout November, live performances by the artistes of Echoes will be featured at both terminals of the airport, including the 080 lounges and ‘The Quad by BLR’. These performances will showcase artistes such as Koe Hauzel, Aanchal Bordoloi, Two Eyed Wizard, Tarang Joseph, Sahil Madan, Anirudh Ravi and Shashank Verma, bringing sustainability-focused art and music to the travelling community.

As part of this initiative, a curated art project, featuring the work of renowned artists such as Siddhartha Kararwal, Mechanimal and many more will showcase Karnataka’s rich biodiversity through installations crafted from recycled materials.