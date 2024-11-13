Blueprints of Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The city you call home holds countless stories within it. In every nook, every crack, in the rustling leaves, and in the architecture we pass by each day. These are the details we grow accustomed to, yet whose absence could make us feel homesick.

Together, they create the history and memory of a people. Bringing some of these stories to light are Venkataramanan Associates (VA), a leading architecture firm, who are organising walks this month, inviting the public to explore some of Bengaluru’s most iconic structures, as part of their 55-year anniversary celebrations.

“One cannot get the tangible experience that architecture has to offer in books. Architecture forms a very important cultural artefact in cities. They shape cities through space, history and memory and our engagement with Bengaluru has been so long and so vast that it seemed like the best way to revisit our work was to share it with the people of the city,” shares Naresh V Narasimhan, architect and second-generation managing director of the firm, originally founded in 1969.

Through a series of curated walks, VA is offering participants an oppurtunity to engage with the design stories behind significant city landmarks, including the Raman Research Institute Library, The Valley School, and the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). Some of the public walks to be organised in the next two weekends will involve exploring Vista Earth Centre, WIPRO Kodathi, K100 Citizens Waterway and multiple projects on Church Street.

“Each project selected represents an important milestone in our practice, whether it be the institutional buildings or even the commercial projects we have done. The Raman Research Institute library was the first exposed concrete building done in Bengaluru by my father at a time when building materials and technology were very scarce,” says Narasimhan.