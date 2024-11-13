Chaos and Clarity

BENGALURU: Nagpur-born and now based in Mumbai, Sumukhi Suresh has always held Bengaluru close to her heart. It’s what she calls her ‘creative home,’ the city where her comedy career took root and where she’ll return later this month with a fresh take on her hit stand-up show, Hoemonal. “Bengaluru always gets my newest material – my first 20 minutes here are almost always brand new. This is where I put out my most unfiltered show,” she says.

“It feels almost poetic. My first-ever 1,000-seater show was here, and now my first 2,000-seater show. It feels like a good omen like everything’s come full circle.” She adds, “My show Pushpavalli is also set here. Bengaluru has been a recurring theme in my career and I think it always will be.”

Hoemonal is a deeply personal exploration of her experiences as a 30-something navigating relationships, body image, female independence and more. “I started writing and performing it during the pandemic,” she shares. “I had just ended a long-term relationship and suddenly found myself free to figure out who I was and what I wanted. But I felt incredibly guilty about it. I often joke that I’m not good at this; I was raised conservatively, and navigating my 30s with all the hormonal shifts has been wonderfully chaotic.”

The show also delves into Suresh’s experience with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and the ups and downs of managing hormonal health. “I tackle body image, physical pain, and the emotional toll of health struggles,” she says. “The joke is never on the audience – it’s always on me, which has always been my style.”