Healthcare saw major reforms in past 10 years: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said a major revolution has taken place to build a healthy India in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering the convocation address at the graduation ceremony of the 14th batch (2023) of Rajarajeswari Medical College here on Tuesday, he said, “In the past decade, numerous reforms have been introduced in the healthcare sector, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the largest healthcare programme in the world, covering 500 million people.

Additionally, several other unique programmes have been implemented by the Modi government, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, Digital Health Mission, Mission Indradhanush and the establishment of Jan Aushadhi centres.”

The former chief minister said India has witnessed a transformative change in the healthcare sector over the past 10 years. “Quality healthcare services are now available to the common man at affordable rates.”

The medical field is of paramount importance and highly esteemed as doctors not only safeguard an individual’s health but the health of the entire nation, Kumaraswamy said, calling upon students to serve society as responsible and compassionate doctors.