Home-alone woman’s murder: Son, nephew held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The murder of a 44-year-old home-alone woman on November 8 in Hongasandra has been solved with the arrest of her son and nephew. The arrested are Umesh, the victim’s younger son, and Suresh, her nephew.

The woman, Jayamma, is said to have sold a property recently and refused to give a share to Umesh, an autorickshaw driver, which is said to be the reason for the murder. Her elder son stays in Anekal and is a driver with the KSRTC. Jayamma from Tamil Nadu was staying in a rented house in the city and was a small-time financier.

Around 8 pm on November 8, Umesh went to his mother’s house and picked a fight with her for not giving him money. In the heated argument, he punched her face and strangled her to death.

The incident came to light the next day when the building owner saw the front door’s of Jayamma’s house open. Suresh has been arrested for helping Umesh commit the murder.

The Bommanahalli police have registered a case.