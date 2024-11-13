BENGALURU: This week brought us news of the return of Shaktimaan – India’s original superhero. There have been attempts to revive the supreme yogic hero, but what shocked me was that the original actor, Mukesh Khanna, will play him.

Currently, the same age as Prince Charles, pictures of the character triggered memories that had remained locked deep inside me. Who are these people asking for a Shaktimaan reboot? What are their demands? I request the Central Government to meet them and agree to their needs immediately. Fans of the superhero are now in their 30s, fighting off real-life villains like Chinese lenders and impromptu hair loss.

If you’re a Gen Z person somehow miraculously reading this column, here is some context: Every generation has a dark secret buried deep within themselves. My generation’s dark secret is that we were fans of Shaktimaan. Spider-Man and Iron Man were still a few decades away from the Indian subcontinent.

Shaktimaan played on Doordarshan, at the hallowed Sunday 12pm slot – usually reserved for mythological shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata. Shaktimaan seemed like a relatable superhero. He had a paunch and the vibe of a preachy middle-aged uncle, asking kids to switch off lights and fans before leaving the room. Indian kids went nuts.

The costume was popular too. In every school, you could find little Shaktimaans walking around after assembly. Unfortunately, some kids started jumping off their balconies hoping for Shaktimaan to save them. Shaktimaan, of course, had no drying ducks to give about breaking the fourth wall and told the audience that it was all graphics.