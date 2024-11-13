Threads of change

BENGALURU: Most people see globalisation as a modern phenomenon – a process that opened borders between distant countries, enabling the free exchange of ideas, goods, and culture. Yet, similar exchanges have flourished throughout human history in various forms, with some of the earliest being the complex, evolving networks of the silk routes at the dawn of the first millennium.

Originating in China, these routes crossed scorching deserts, rugged mountains, and perilous seas, evoking images of wealthy merchants, warriors, and royalty draped in silk and scented with spices. But what about the ordinary people whose lives were transformed by these routes?

Kannada writer Vasudhendra’s new historical novel, Reshme Batte: Onapu Batte, Oratu Daari (Chanda Pustaka; `450), transports readers to this mediaeval world, focusing instead on the lives of everyday people shaped by these silk routes.

“At its core, Reshme Batte isn’t about kings or politics. It’s about the impact of these vast changes on everyday people and how globalisation, trade, and religious exchange disrupted their lives and traditions. My focus is on their resilience and the ways they adapted to a changing world,” says Vasudhendra.

The author explains that the silk routes, along with the change they brought, mirrors contemporary dilemmas, making the book relevant to readers today. “The book also captures the tension between traditional and evolving ways of life. Tribal communities who once lived as nomads now faced choices – remain in the forests or adapt to urban, agricultural lifestyles. This dilemma reflects the kind of choices we face today about whether to stay rooted or pursue new horizons,” he says.