Collect, Cherish, Repeat

According to Ferose, the desire to collect books is like the desire to collect art. He says, “Sitting here in Silicon Valley in the midst of technological evolution and an increasingly digital world, I see a lot of people leaning towards more analogue things. There is beauty in the physical and tactile feel of a book that will give you a deeper sense of history than anything else.

If you see art as a collectable, rare books are an accessible form of that.” To ensure that more people can access them, the duo has ensured that the books will be available at a large range of prices. “We want to have rare books accessible to people at very reasonable prices – the range starts from `1,000 but can go up to `10 lakh,” says Ferose.

If you are unsure about book collecting but curious to see what antique books are all about, you can drop by to check out a few special editions from Sebastian and Ferose’s collection. Books on display will include those signed by stalwarts like BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Swami Vivekananda, John F Kennedy and several Nobel laureates.

“There is a presentation copy of a book that Gandhi gave to Tagore, and another that Tagore gave to Gandhi. There is just one copy in the world, and I think people should see them, so I’m going to keep them in the store so people have access to see it and feel it,” says Ferose.

Krishna Gowda, the owner of Bookworm, expects a positive response from Bengalureans. “We’ve noticed that there is a good demand for rare, fine and signed books, but very few bookshops cater to these increasing demands. In my experience, Bengaluru’s readers always support brick-and-mortar bookshops,” he says.