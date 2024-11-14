Karnataka Mini Olympics starts today

BENGALURU: Over 4,000 athletes will battle it out during the third edition of the Karnataka Mini Olympics (Under-14 category), conducted by the Department of Youth and Sports and the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA), from Thursday.

The event will be held at various venues till November 20. Athletes from across Karnataka will compete in 24 disciplines, including athletics, basketball, wushu, kho-kho and taekwondo. The first edition of the Mini Olympics was held in 2020. The third edition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other dignitaries and ministers at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, MLC Dr K Govindaraj, President of the Karnataka Olympic Association and CM’s political secretary, said the main aim of the Mini Olympics is to encourage rural athletes, promote youth participation in sports and inspire them to participate in the Olympics, Asian Games and Common Wealth Games.

“Karnataka is the only state to organise the Mini Olympics, and we are now hosting the third edition. The Government of Karnataka has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the sports event,” he said. The Centre for Sports Science has also decided to award a Rs 5,000-cash prize to the top 15 athletes. Additionally, 50 athletes selected by KOA will receive one month of executive training to enhance their physical and psychological capabilities.