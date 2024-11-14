Oral health camp to sensitise market vendors, labourers in Yeshwanthpur

BENGALURU: With an aim to raise awareness among vendors and labourers, who often turn to tobacco as a way to cope with stress, fatigue, and long working hours, Sri Rajiv Gandhi College of Dental Sciences has organised a four-day dental checkup and awareness programme at the APMC Yard in Yeshwanthpur.

The camp commenced on Tuesday and is scheduled to run till Friday. As part of the initiative, 17 doctor interns, working with two head doctors, are distributing kits to emphasise the importance of maintaining proper dental hygiene. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sajeeth Kumar, a dentist, mentioned that labourers, specifically from other cities, are interested in learning the basics of hygiene, compared to locals.

Along with a dental checkup, the camp also involves blood pressure and insulin (sugar) checkups, apart from regular health checkups. In two days, the doctors tested over 500 people, with a target to reach about 3,000 by Friday.