Shaped by Simple Joys

Family bonds and traditions

Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founder of the city’s popular Bento Bento, remembers food as her family’s shared language. She recalls a birthday when every child got their own bowl of chilli chicken. “It was a big deal back then – to not have to share!” she says. “I grew up in a big joint family, and food was always part of our joy. My love for cooking started there.” Even then, her curiosity was strong; at five, she organised her cousins to make pakoras, leading a team of young chefs as if it were her first kitchen brigade.

Similarly, Asma Tajuddin, a city-based events organiser, found her happiest memories in the simplicity of shared activities. Playing board games with her family or borrowing her older brother’s toys brought a quiet joy, later rekindled by organising puzzle nights and community events. “’I’m trying to relive those feelings of playing without having to be productive, without having an end goal – just enjoying yourself and having a nice time. That’s what drives me,” she shares.

Lifelong inspirations

For some, childhood joys didn’t just fade into the past but laid down roots for the future. Rishab Narain, a singer-musician, spent his early years at Sunday Bazaars with his father, collecting used electric motors and tool kits to fuel his curiosity. Music filled his home, too, from Country to Classic Rock. “The first song I learned was Jamaican Farewell by Harry Belafonte. I remember singing it at gatherings and later learning it on guitar. It still brings nostalgia,” he says.

Similarly, screenwriter Pooja Sudhir finds herself returning to cartoons and films that inspired her love for storytelling. Shows like The Powerpuff Girls and films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai have left a lasting impact. Today, she recalls those influences that brought her into the world of filmmaking. “Somewhere, all these shows and stories helped me decide what I wanted to be,” she says.

Neha Shetty, an artist known for her illustrations and zines, treasures memories of simple summer joys – eating mangoes straight from the trees, racing after the ice-cream man, and playing with neighbourhood friends. “We never cared about who anyone’s parents were or where they came from. It was just about joining in for the fun,” she remembers. Now, as an artist, she draws from these early experiences, inspired by the boundary-less friendships of her youth.