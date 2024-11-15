Bengaluru police introduce AI avatars for faster public communication

BENGALURU: To quickly reach the public with important events and advisories, the Bengaluru city police have adopted an Artificial Intelligence (AI) -generated avatar to represent senior officials in video briefings.

So far, three AI-generated videos have been uploaded to the official Bengaluru city police pages on various social media platforms.

Joint Commissioner of Police M.N. Anucheth recently appeared in an AI-generated video on Tuesday, discussing traffic diversions due to metro work at Shivaji Circle and Jyothi Cafe.

The entire video, including both visuals and voice, was created using an AI tool, with Anucheth’s digital avatar delivering the message.

Additionally, an AI avatar of City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda was also shared on social media.

A senior officer described this as a rare instance of a police department using an AI-generated avatar. With this technology, videos can be created from simple text prompts, featuring realistic speech patterns and lip synchronization.