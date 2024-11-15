Residents protest against builder for shrinking road space

BENGALURU: Residents of Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Apartments in Binnypet staged a protest on Tuesday, criticising the management board and the builder for failing to provide adequate facilities, including proper footpaths and a scientifically designed road.
The apartment society, which houses 3,000 flats with 1,000 families already moved in, lacks basic pedestrian infrastructure. Protesters expressed their frustration over the absence of footpaths for residents walking within the premises.
Venkatesh Gilda, former President of the Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Apartments Society, stated, “The road that should have been 12 metres wide has been reduced to eight metres. This is a very exemplary architectural complex, and residents have paid crores of rupees. The builder had promised 12 metres of road space, but now they have only provided 7-8 metres instead.”
The narrow road has raised serious safety concerns, particularly for emergency services. Ambulances reportedly struggle to navigate the area. Residents highlighted that, according to municipal regulations, the road should have been 12 metres wide. However, the current width is only 7.5 metres, which includes space for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
“They have cheated us,” added Gilda. “In violation of municipal rules, they are working on breaking up the existing road. The reduced width has also increased the risk of accidents.”
The protest underscores growing frustration among residents over unmet promises and inadequate facilities in the upscale residential complex.