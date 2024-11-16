Identify, clear encroachments in Mahadevapura zone: BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to identify and clear encroachments of lakes, rajakaluve and drains in Mahadevapura zone. Speaking during an inspection to various places in Mahadevapura zone under the “Chief Commissioner’s Walk to the Zone” programme, he instructed officials to identify encroached areas in Vengayya Lake and carry out a clearance operation.

“Dredging work for Rs 8 crore has been carried out at Vengayya Lake in KR Puram. Officials also informed that a 15 MLD waste water treatment plant is being set up by the corporation to prevent the flow of sewage water into the lake,” he added.

Further highlighting the waterlogging on the Sakra Hospital Road during monsoon, he said repair work has been undertaken on the 750-metre long road to prevent flooding. Accordingly, a concrete road is being constructed on both sides of the Rajakaluve that passes through the road, and the remaining area is being asphalted, an official informed Girinath.

He also directed officials to clear encroachments on canals from Sakra Hospital to Eco Space. He also instructed the Zonal Commissioner to take action against officers who are negligent in collecting outstanding property taxes, particularly in cases involving defaulters and revisions within the Mahadevapura zone.