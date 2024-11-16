Monkeys wreak havoc, spark panic among residents in Begur

BENGALURU: A group of monkeys in the Begur ward of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South zone has been causing widespread alarm, particularly among residents of local apartment complexes. The monkeys have become increasingly aggressive, attacking children and women. Residents also reported incidents of their phones and other items being snatched away and dropped from heights. These concerns have led to the matter being escalated to the BBMP’s forest wing.

According to residents of SNN Raj Serenity apartment, couple of monkeys would occasionally visit in the past but in the last two months, a group of over 10 monkeys have camped inside the society, wreaking havoc and causing panic among residents.

“A monkey took away my smartphone. In another flat, a monkey entered the utility area and took away plates. A four-year-old child also encountered the monkey twice while playing and now the child is terrified. The matter has been escalated to the BBMP’s forest wing and we are still awaiting a response,” said Vineet Modon, a resident.

In response, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) BLG Swamy acknowledged the growing concerns over the presence of the monkeys. “There are currently about 15 monkeys in the society and the BBMP forest team will soon catch the monkeys,” he confirmed. Swamy explained that since the animal comes under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1971, permission is required from the Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest (PCCF) before any action can be taken.

He outlined the plan to capture the monkeys using nets and cages. “Once the two alpha monkeys are caught, the rest will become less aggressive. The monkeys will be taken to Bannerghatta Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. However, if they are released immediately, they might return to the same society or become more aggressive in a new environment. Hence they will be housed at the rehabilitation centre for some time and released once their aggression diminishes,” he added.