And now, an AI-based agriculture search engine

BENGALURU: Writer KN Nagesh, under Chiranthana Media Solutions, developed KNN-AgriQuery, an unique search engine, to provide comprehensive answers to agriculture-related queries, from crop management and pest control to micronutrient supplementation.

KNN-AgriQuery helps one understand agriculture jargon like food miles. “Food miles are the distance that food travels from the place of production to the consumer. It is an important concept in sustainable agriculture and environmental impact assessment.

Food miles can be calculated for individual products or for a whole supply chain. The concept focuses on reducing the carbon footprint associated with food production and transportation,” is the reply from the search engine.

Further, it guides one to the links to other sources and books.

Powered by Imagica, the search engine has a vast repository of agricultural knowledge, meticulously curated from reliable sources, according to Nagesh. By harnessing the capabilities of advanced algorithms, this engine can process complex queries and deliver accurate, informative, and actionable insights, he said.