And now, an AI-based agriculture search engine

BENGALURU: Writer KN Nagesh, under Chiranthana Media Solutions, developed KNN-AgriQuery, an unique search engine, to provide comprehensive answers to agriculture-related queries, from crop management and pest control to micronutrient supplementation.
KNN-AgriQuery helps one understand agriculture jargon like food miles. “Food miles are the distance that food travels from the place of production to the consumer. It is an important concept in sustainable agriculture and environmental impact assessment.
Food miles can be calculated for individual products or for a whole supply chain. The concept focuses on reducing the carbon footprint associated with food production and transportation,” is the reply from the search engine.
Further, it guides one to the links to other sources and books.
Powered by Imagica, the search engine has a vast repository of agricultural knowledge, meticulously curated from reliable sources, according to Nagesh. By harnessing the capabilities of advanced algorithms, this engine can process complex queries and deliver accurate, informative, and actionable insights, he said.
It will have updates on latest research works and best industry practices, ensuring that users always have access to the latest information. By analysing user-specific data, the AI engine can offer tailored recommendations.
The engine has been designed to mimic the expertise of seasoned agricultural scientists, providing users the guidance they need to make informed decisions, he said.
Students and academics can use the engine in their studies, explore new research avenues, and develop innovative solutions to agricultural challenges. While farmers can utilise the engine to optimize their crop management practices, reduce input costs, and increase yields, policymakers can rely on it to inform evidence-based decision-making and develop effective agricultural policies.
In just five months, over 10,000 people have used the search engine, according to experts working with Nagesh.
“It was developed to help farmers, students, researchers, universities and officials with specific information and scientific know-how on crop management. I thought of developing this AI engine, my friends, who are software engineers and technocrats, helped me realise it,” Nagesh said.