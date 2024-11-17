BBMP selects 12,692 as pourakarmikas in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After reviewing objections received from all zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finalised the selection of 12,692 pourakarmikas, said Special Commissioner of Administration, Avinash Menon Rajendran.

The draft selection list of 12,692 pourakarmikas, chosen to serve within BBMP jurisdiction was published on the corporation website http://bbmp.gov.in/home on October 9. It was also made available at the offices of the respective Zonal Joint Commissioners and Assistant Executive Engineers of the Solid Waste Department, inviting objections from the public.

The final list will also be published on the corporation’s website. He mentioned that all candidates with queries regarding the final selection list, should visit the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Solid Waste Department under their jurisdiction and resolve their doubts.

He reminded selected candidates to submit all the necessary documents for the final selection in accordance with the reservation.