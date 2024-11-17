First post office to open in Bengaluru's Kudlu benefitting local residents

BENGALURU: Monday will mark a red-letter day for Kudlu, a primarily residential locality in the Bommanahalli constituency as the first post office in the area will be opened on Monday.

The occasion will be extra special for nonagenarian V Janakiraman as he is the sole driving force behind this initiative.

A resident of Silver Country Road, the 92-year-old met L K Dash, Postmaster General, Bengaluru HQ Region, in 2022 and pressed on the need for such an amenity in the place.

Janakiraman, a retired Chief Electrical Engineer from the Southern Railway Zone, told TNIE, "This is a largely residential area with many senior citizens residing here. The nearest post office is 8 km away in the heart of Bommanahalli. Many seniors have savings accounts in the post office and use them frequently. Travelling so far was such a big inconvenience for the elderly," he said.

Recalling that his friend and senior citizen Tapan Mukherjee, residing in a block nearby explained the difficulties in not having a post office in the vicinity, Janakiraman said that he decided to get into action.