Karnataka to sign MoU with Switzerland, Finland

BENGALURU: The 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) is all set to strengthen Karnataka’s ties with global tech leaders. This year, the Government of Karnataka will sign two important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Switzerland and Finland, along with a Letter of Intent with the Sharjah Innovation Authority (UAE). Australia, the official country partner for BTS 2024, will also play a major role in the event.

Delegations from over 15 countries, including the USA, Japan, Germany, and Israel, will participate in the event. BTS 2024 will feature six main conference tracks - IT, Deeptech and Trends, Biotech and Health Tech, Startup Ecosystem, Global Innovation Alliance, and the new Electro-Semicon track.

The India-USA Tech conclave, among other key events, will highlight collaborations between the two nations in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technology.

Renowned speakers such as Rishad Premji from Wipro, Dr S Somanath from ISRO, and Anne Neuberger from the White House will share their insights.