Museum of Art, Photography exhibition highlights real stories of those hit by climate disasters

BENGALURU: To grasp the human cost of climate crisis, Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) and Greenpeace India, a part of global environmental organisation, hosted an exhibition to offer an immersive experience that highlights how caste, gender, and class intersect in the fight for survival.

The exhibition titled ‘Climate at the Margins: Gender, Class and Caste Vulnerabilities,’ is centred around stories of those most affected by climate disasters.

At the centre of the exhibition is a digital museum of everyday objects, each representing a personal tale of resilience in the face of extreme weather events. The exhibition uses cutting-edge technology to weave these narratives.

After travelling to Chennai and Delhi as the ‘Museum of Memories,’ the digital exhibition in Bengaluru aimed to convey that, while climate change wreaks havoc on vulnerable communities, the fossil fuel industry responsible for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emission, continues to evade accountability.