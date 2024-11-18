Celebrating inclusive voices

BENGALURU: Being differently-abled or having a loved one who is, can come with its own complex set of challenges in a world that is often dismissive of their needs and structured to cater to able bodied people. In such a world, a space that prioritises the voices of differently abled people, can be crucial to changing narratives around disability.

The annual India Inclusion Summit seeks to do exactly this by platforming the stories of differently-abled persons, caregivers, activists, artistes, NGOs, those working on assistive technologies and others working in the sphere of disability.

“They are people with aspirations, dreams, and have the same capabilities, and all we need to do is to provide them with a platform. I wanted to change the narrative around disability, and share positive stories, and stories of unsung heroes. The summit is an immersive experience, and I think what you see here is nothing but love, joy and compassion. You will go out having a bigger faith in humanity, if nothing else,” says VR Ferose, a San Francisco-based technologist of Bengaluru origin, who founded the summit 12 years ago, after his son was diagnosed with autism.

Among the highlights at this year’s summit was a discussion with 2024 paralympic high jump silver medalist Nishad Kumar, badminton bronze medalist Manisha Ramadass and Sathyanarayana, the chairperson of para athletics at the National Paralympic Committee.

“As a disabled athlete, it feels good to have this platform to raise awareness about how we can do sports, what support is available, and what benefits are there.