Celebrating inclusive voices

BENGALURU: Being differently-abled or having a loved one who is, can come with its own complex set of challenges in a world that is often dismissive of their needs and structured to cater to able bodied people. In such a world, a space that prioritises the voices of differently abled people, can be crucial to changing narratives around disability.
The annual India Inclusion Summit seeks to do exactly this by platforming the stories of differently-abled persons, caregivers, activists, artistes, NGOs, those working on assistive technologies and others working in the sphere of disability.
“They are people with aspirations, dreams, and have the same capabilities, and all we need to do is to provide them with a platform. I wanted to change the narrative around disability, and share positive stories, and stories of unsung heroes. The summit is an immersive experience, and I think what you see here is nothing but love, joy and compassion. You will go out having a bigger faith in humanity, if nothing else,” says VR Ferose, a San Francisco-based technologist of Bengaluru origin, who founded the summit 12 years ago, after his son was diagnosed with autism.
Among the highlights at this year’s summit was a discussion with 2024 paralympic high jump silver medalist Nishad Kumar, badminton bronze medalist Manisha Ramadass and Sathyanarayana, the chairperson of para athletics at the National Paralympic Committee.
“As a disabled athlete, it feels good to have this platform to raise awareness about how we can do sports, what support is available, and what benefits are there.
I did not know about these things when I was in school. I’d be happy if, through me, the message reaches someone,” says Kumar. Later on, 2020 Padma shri awardee and social worker Javed Ahmad Tak took the stage alongside health tech company Rise Bionics’ Arun Cherian, sharing the story of Tak’s recent double leg amputation and the work that went into creating technology that could assist him.
Apart from panel discussions and talks, the event also featured performances by Rajasthani folk singer, Padmashri Ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar, and visually impaired singer Menuka Poudel, one of the ten finalists on this year’s Indian Idol. A multi-sensory art exhibit created by recipients of the Art for Inclusion Fellowship, featured work by 11 differently-abled artists from across the country.
“The programme allows artists with disabilities to take their art to the next, professional level. You cannot enter the gallery without being blindfolded because we want everyone to experience art through touch, smell, and hearing instead of through sight,” says Ganapathy Subramaniam, who spearheaded the programme.
The event has become a space to form a community for many attendees. “This is the third time we are here. Coming here is like being recharged because of all the stories we hear about disabled people achieving great things. We get the energy to go ahead. This is also a good place for parents to get connected to each other, it’s a community that supports each other like family,” says Rajendra Munje, whose son has autism.