Comically curious

BENGALURU: "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The first Prime Minister of Independent India considered children as the most precious resource of any country.

A child’s first introduction to art is commonly through the imaginary world of comics and picture books. With moving images entirely taking over the visual language in the form of cartoons and animations, static images that tell a story on print may seem outdated.

Pre-independence India, however, was still new to the ‘comic’ experience. Celebrated artist and cartoonist Aabid Surti recalls the first time he ever saw a comic book. During the Second World War, foreign troops landed in Bombay and from the dockyard, were taken by train to another place. The trains being slow, Aabid and his friends ran along and on one such day, a soldier, kindheartedly threw them a Mickey Mouse comic book.

Aabid had never seen anything like it and the book was ripped apart by the children in all the excitement that ensued. Aabid was left with just one page, which fascinated him so much that it paved the way in his later years for creating many lovable characters.