The consent shift

BENGALURU: It’s no secret that the Indian subcontinent harbours a rich heritage of ancient knowledge on sexual wellness. From the Kama Sutra, a 4th century BCE Sanskrit treatise on sexuality and emotional fulfilment, to the evocative poetry of 9th-century AD mystic poet Andal, and exquisite temple architecture, Indian history is abundant with examples celebrating themes of sexual desire. Yet, more often than not, modern India views sexuality through the lens of morality.

Recently, though, the tides are beginning to turn – albeit slowly. “I do think there’s been a shift. Conversations around sexual wellness, especially among younger people, seem more open now. Topics like consent and pleasure, which were once taboo, are starting to be addressed in schools, workplaces, and on social media. It’s refreshing to see that attitudes are gradually changing, though there’s still a long way to go,” says Neha, a 21-year-old from Bengaluru.

Self-Care

One of the biggest shifts in the sexual wellness landscape is the growing availability of products that promote sexual health and intimacy, sparking conversations about pleasure and connection.

“When we first had the idea for MyMuse, our thought was, ‘Why hasn’t this been done before in India?’” says Anushka Gupta, founder of one of India’s first luxury-intimate-wellness brands. “Sexual wellness is such a normal part of life, but because of cultural taboos, these conversations are often avoided. This leads to misinformation around intimacy, which affects people’s self-image and their relationships,” she adds.