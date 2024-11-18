The consent shift

BENGALURU: It’s no secret that the Indian subcontinent harbours a rich heritage of ancient knowledge on sexual wellness. From the Kama Sutra, a 4th century BCE Sanskrit treatise on sexuality and emotional fulfilment, to the evocative poetry of 9th-century AD mystic poet Andal, and exquisite temple architecture, Indian history is abundant with examples celebrating themes of sexual desire. Yet, more often than not, modern India views sexuality through the lens of morality.
Recently, though, the tides are beginning to turn – albeit slowly. “I do think there’s been a shift. Conversations around sexual wellness, especially among younger people, seem more open now. Topics like consent and pleasure, which were once taboo, are starting to be addressed in schools, workplaces, and on social media. It’s refreshing to see that attitudes are gradually changing, though there’s still a long way to go,” says Neha, a 21-year-old from Bengaluru.
Self-Care
One of the biggest shifts in the sexual wellness landscape is the growing availability of products that promote sexual health and intimacy, sparking conversations about pleasure and connection.
“When we first had the idea for MyMuse, our thought was, ‘Why hasn’t this been done before in India?’” says Anushka Gupta, founder of one of India’s first luxury-intimate-wellness brands. “Sexual wellness is such a normal part of life, but because of cultural taboos, these conversations are often avoided. This leads to misinformation around intimacy, which affects people’s self-image and their relationships,” she adds.
For Gupta, sexual wellness goes beyond the physical. “It’s also about emotional connection and self-care,” she explains. The response, particularly in progressive cities like Bengaluru, has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a growing openness to products in this space.
Dr Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media, started creating content around sexual health to combat rampant misinformation. “The fact that we now have a movie like Thank You for Coming, which focuses on women’s pleasure, shows just how much the conversation has shifted,” she observes. “There’s been a huge shift, especially after the pandemic, as more medical professionals came onto social media to discuss and debunk health misinformation.”
Social media has undoubtedly played a key role in normalising discussions about sexual health. “Influencers and medical professionals make it easier for us to understand how to deal with our own sexual needs and pleasure, and how to understand a partner’s needs too,” says Neha. Dr Narendra likens sexual wellness to other pillars of health, asserting, “Eating, sleeping, and having desires are natural aspects of being human.” However, she acknowledges the medical community’s shortcomings, noting that specialisation in sexual health is still undervalued or dismissed.
Building Intimacy
For Bengaluru-born sex educator and author Leeza Mangaldas, India’s conservatism around sex stems from a colonial legacy. “We’ve long been conditioned to feel a lot of shame around sex,” she says, adding that this stigma makes it difficult for people to access safe, reliable resources.
Through her content, Mangaldas advocates for comprehensive, pleasure-inclusive sex education. “A pleasure-positive approach provides not just information about the risks involved but also a vision for good sex that is safe, consensual, pleasurable, and joyful,” she explains.
Artist Indu Harikumar uses storytelling to explore themes of gender, sexuality, and consent. Her journey into this space began with her 2016 people-powered project, ‘100 Indian Tinder Tales.’ “Initially, I wasn’t sure if people would openly talk about their dating experiences,” she recalls. But as she collected and shared stories, Harikumar found her own sense of shame around the subject dissolving.
“Coming from a background in children’s books, I was conscious about how people would perceive this shift in my work,” she says. Over time, she developed a way of telling these stories that “doesn’t aim to shock, but instead creates safe spaces for these discussions.”
Her recent interactive performance piece, ‘Sex in the City,’ brought her work to a live audience in Bengaluru. Through storytelling and illustration, the piece engaged viewers in a safe, interactive environment. Reflecting on intimacy, Harikumar adds, “It can be scary. We want connection, yet we’re afraid of the risks that come with it. Today, we have more vocabulary around it, but even with openness, intimacy is not something that conversations alone can resolve. It’s also about going on your personal journey.”
Expanding Horizons
For Gupta, the growth of the sexual wellness industry is a promising sign. “Seeing other brands means the conversation is expanding. I’m optimistic that, eventually, sexual wellness will be as normalised and accessible as beauty or lifestyle categories.”
Yet, it hasn’t been very smooth sailing on social media. “Censorship on social media can be a major roadblock. Platforms are often strict about what they consider acceptable. Many creators and artists are flagged or restricted for discussing sensitive topics, even when handled responsibly,” says Avantika Mehta, founder of The Ladies Compartment, a sexual wellness blog.
Mangaldas agrees. “There are challenges, but it’s worth remembering that ten years ago, even the words consent and boundaries were not nearly as familiar. We’ve come a long way, and I’m hopeful for the future.”