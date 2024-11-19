16-year-old Bengaluru boy jumps to death from seventh floor of his apartment

BENGALURU: Upset at not getting selected for the school cricket team, a 16-year-old Class 11 student of a reputed international school allegedly jumped to his death from the seventh floor of his apartment complex in Hennur police station limits, in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased, S Adheev, was a resident of Mantri Splendor Apartments at Geddalahalli in Kothanur. The boy is suspected to have taken the extreme step between 1.30am and 5am. The body was found behind the apartment block by cleaning staff on Monday morning. Police have not found any death note.

Adheev was passionate about cricket and was reportedly upset at not getting selected for the school team. He wanted to change his school so he could join the cricket team in another institution. Adheev is said to have discussed this with his family. On Sunday afternoon, he argued with his parents over the matter and left his house in a huff. Police suspect this could be the reason behind the death.

“When Adheev did not return home on Sunday night, his family kept calling him repeatedly, and he had said he would return in a while. His family was unaware when he returned home, and suspect that he may have come around midnight. They got to know about the incident on Monday morning from the apartment staff,” said an officer.

The boy’s father Suneeth, a software professional, filed a complaint. Police registered a case of unnatural death. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been staying in the city for the past 15 years. Hennur police registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)