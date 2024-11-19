Bengaluru houses highest young cosmopolitan population, shows report released by CM Siddharamaiah

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is inherently a young city. It has the highest share of population in the age brackets of 19- 30 years and 31- 40 years. This means that Bengaluru, has the highest young talent pool when compared to other Indian cities, said Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, Vision Group on Startups, and Founding Partner of Accel Partners India.

“The young cosmopolitan population in Bengaluru is not just the highest in the country, but it is also an asset,” he told The New Indian Express.

This is one of the findings of the Bengaluru Rising report released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday on the first day of the three-day-long 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

As per the report, in 2011, about 46% of Bengaluru’s population was in the age bracket of 19- 40 years. By comparison, Delhi and Mumbai were around 41- 42%. Given the startup boom, the figure for Bengaluru has increased. The city is also an opportunity hotspot for freshers. A survey done in mid-2023, showed a greater share of employers intended to hire freshers in 2024 from Bengaluru than from other cities, stated the report.

Prakash said, that apart from this the city also scores high in the air quality index and women's safety compared to other cities. The report not just shows the positives, but also highlights what corrections need to be made when expanding in future and when drawing more investors.

He said, more efforts need to be done while planning and there is also a need to ensure there is an adequate budget to address the growth. The lack of green spaces has been a highlight that needs to be addressed and traffic lists out to be a major concern.

He said the report shows a benchmark of where the city stands and also helps in addressing the competition offered by other cities. The idea of the report is to channelise on which sector needs more collaboration in shaping the city’s growth,

“This is the first such report which has been created for any city. It can act as an economic and livability index and a pillar for the city. It shows how the city has progressed and what it lacks through various parametres including education, traffic, gender equality, financial equity, traffic and others,” he said.