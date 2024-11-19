Bengaluru Tech Summit: IT leaders hail city's talent, innovation, growth ecosystem

BENGALURU: Acknowledging Bengaluru as a formidable tech hub not only in Karnataka or India, but on the world stage, leading IT industry representatives appreciated the talent pool and conducive growth environment the city has to offer while committing to contribute further to its journey of innovation.

Swiggy, one of the country's leading food delivery platforms, arrived in Bengaluru around 10 years ago. Co-founded by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy, and Rahul Jaimini, the company chose Karnataka's capital to script its growth story.

Expressing Swiggy's trust with Bengaluru at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 on Tuesday, Majety, who is also its CEO, said, "When we decided to do something in technology, our conversation lasted only minutes, before we had already decided to move to Bengaluru. Today, it's almost like Swiggy stands on the shoulders of many great giants who came before us and not only created companies here, but also powerhouses of talent. We were able to benefit from them in the next wave, and hopefully, we will be able to pay back a little and create even more talent, because talent is the most incredible raw material for any firm to fulfil its dreams. And as far as that raw material goes, Bengaluru is unparalleled."

On a similar note, Texas Instruments India Managing Director Santhosh Kumar expressed gratitude for Bengaluru’s dynamic ecosystem that has supported the company’s success over the last four decades, shaping India’s semiconductor and technology landscape.

"We have seen this ecosystem evolve, prosper, and really grow... We come because we can actually create the best products, not just India's best or the company's best, but the world's best... We do have a commitment to make sure that the quality of life here improves, with the tech work we do," he mentioned.

Both Majety and Texas Instruments India were honoured by the Department of Electronics, IT & Bt, for their contributions to the state's technological landscape.