From tradition to innovation: Karnataka govt school in Makali renovated

BENGALURU: In an impressive transformation, a government primary school in Makali has undergone a major renovation. The school now boasts modern amenities, including digital classrooms and a water purification system, providing students with a healthier and more technologically-advanced learning environment.

The newly constructed three-storey building has spacious classrooms and a staff room furnished with modular furniture. The project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure quality education for all. Himalaya Wellness has committed to maintaining the school for three years.

The company, with the support of government approvals and construction partnerships, has provided modern amenities to create a conducive learning environment for the students of the primary government school. In addition, the school is equipped with a principal’s office, separate restrooms for boys and girls, a kitchen, a dining hall, three classrooms, a community hall, and provisions for further digital learning.

KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company, said that “As a socially conscious company committed to making a positive impact in society, we believe in enriching lives through initiatives that bring about a difference. The transformed Government Primary School in Makali is our way of supporting quality education and sustainable community development. By providing an environment conducive to learning, we aim to empower young minds for self-development and future employability.”