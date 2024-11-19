GCC policy launched in Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar along with IT- BT minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched the GCC policy at the inauguration of the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

At the tech summit, the ministers also launched the Nipuna Karnataka scheme to train one lakh youth for the industry. For this, the state government signed MoUs with Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and other firms. The unboxing Bengaluru data report was also released at the event.

Karnataka stands as a beacon of innovation, hosting over 875 esteemed Global Capability Centres (GCCs) Units.

The State boasts the largest share of India's GCC talent, with approximately 35% of the country's GCC workforce contributing to its dynamic economy.

"To realize the vission and to address challenges, the government has set a mission to promote the state as a global nexus of innovation by both spotlighting existing ingenuity and drawing industry leaders who will pioneer future advancements," Kharge said adding Karnataka is reinforcing its position as a preeminent hub for innovation and business services with the introduction of the Karnataka GCC Policy 2024.

"This policy is a testament to our unwavering dedication to nurturing the expansion of GCCs, which are vital engines of technological innovation, operational prowess, and employment generation across diverse industries. With precision, we have tailored incentives and support structures to meet the distinct needs of these centres, enabling them to harness Karnataka's full potential," he said.

He further said that the policy is built upon four foundational pillars: cultivating a highly skilled workforce, fostering collaboration between GCCs and Karnataka's vibrant innovation ecosystem, establishing a supportive regulatory framework, and offering targeted incentives for growth both within Bengaluru and beyond.

Deputy Chief Minister DK shivakumar who was also present at the event said that efforts are being made to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure. He pointed that the state has the power to be self-sufficient on energy sector, and its value in the gaming and technology sector is increasing.