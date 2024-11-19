KSR Bengaluru railway station to be modelled after Kempegowda airport renovation

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station will undergo a major transformation, and will be modelled after Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Speaking to the media in the city on Monday, he shared updates about the Detailed Project Report (DPR). “The project was presented before the Railway Board for approval and clarifications concerning the makeover of the railway station was sought. We will respond to the clarifications raised by the Board in a few days.”

Highlighting the vast 160-acre area available for development, Somanna assured that once complete, the revamped railway station will offer the public facilities which they now enjoy at the international airport.

He added that the facelift would provide employment to many people. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said development works are progressing because of his constant encouragement for innovative projects.

He also promised that he would discuss the same with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and announce the launch of the facelift project soon.

