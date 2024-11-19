Tech that never aged

BENGALURU: From the 1990s to the turn of the millennium, and beyond, I witnessed technology evolve. Here, I wish to primarily refer to tech at home, one that entertained, was convenient, and integral to my life.

History books retell the discovery of fire and the invention of the wheel, which sparked humanity’s quest to reach the zenith of technological advancement. The Paleolithic Period saw the onset of cave paintings, one of the earliest pastimes, perhaps? Fast-forwarding to the ’90s, it was practically a ‘decade of gizmos’. Indian households craved the best devices that offered entertainment and comfort, with an element of prestige. Purchasing power was growing, and so was a travelling, discerning consumer.

I lived in Oman, where I received my first pet. This pet was no dog, cat, or parrot, but a ‘Tamagotchi’. This ingenious Japanese handheld digital pet had become a rage in the late ’90s. My Tamagotchi featured a dinosaur. It was a small pager-like device, with some buttons and a monochrome screen. It played out like a handheld gaming system, with the dinosaur character taking birth from an egg, and beeping to let you know when it was hungry, needed a bath, was sleepy, was ill, or wanted to study, until it grew old and died, with the cycle repeating again. Subsequently, I possessed a Tamagotchi featuring an alien character, and one with eight different ‘pets’ in one device. Then there was the ubiquitous Brick Game, to binge on Tetris.