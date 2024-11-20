BDA moves to curtail illegal constructions in Dr Shivarama Karanth layout extension

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recently instructed the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to withhold power connections to illegal buildings emerging in areas marked for acquisition under the Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout extension project.

Additionally, it has directed Block Development Officers of Gram Panchayats not to issue Khata certificates for such constructions.

Letters to this effect have been issued by Executive Engineers to the concerned organisations in an attempt to tackle the growing problem of unauthorised structures in the region.

A senior BDA official explained, “The layout has already been developed with 34,000 regular sites and 4,500 corner sites across 3,546 acres of land. It spans 17 villages between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta. Earlier this year, BDA proposed to expand the layout by an additional 2,095 acres. Property owners, aware of this proposal, have been rapidly constructing illegal buildings since March to prevent the acquisition of their land.”