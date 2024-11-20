Flying man steals the show at Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: While people were looking out for investors at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the star attraction at the event was the 23- year-old flying man- Issa Kalfon from United Kingdom.

He inaugurated the three day long Bengaluru Tech Summit by hovering for a distance of two and half metres to greet the chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to The New Indian Express he said that he has been doing this professionally since the last three years, along with his team of eight people. Wearing seven mini- jet engines with small gas turbines- two each on his arms and three on his back, he said he can hover for around seven hours running on jet fuel and air.

“The engines are strong as they run on 1000 Hp power. This is not the first time, I have flown in India with my team. However this is the first time I am flying solo and will be flying on all the days of the tech summit,” he said.

The flying man’s suit was designed by Gravity Industries and it was first made public in 2017. He had a remote control access ti navigate his movement at his finer tips. He said the jet suit can reach speeds of over 85 mph and altitudes of up to 12,000 feet. It is designed for various applications, from search and rescue operations to entertainment and extreme sports.