India's two-wheeler market shifts towards EVs amid semiconductor boom

BENGALURU: India's two-wheeler industry currently producing 18 million vehicles annually, is expected to experience remarkable growth, with projections estimating that production will reach 30 million by 2031.

This surge comes alongside a significant transformation in the sector as electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly take centre stage, fundamentally altering the market landscape.

Sharing insights into the technology-driven shift that has shaped the two-wheeler market, Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain said, "The transition from petrol-powered vehicles to EVs has strengthened the sector."

He added that, "Most of the core technologies are now being developed in India, whereas petrol vehicles were merely a mode of transportation without much technological advancement. However, since 2017, a host of smart features have entered the market, revolutionising the industry."

The transformation in Bengaluru has been particularly notable, with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) taking a prominent role in the development of innovative products. Audio solutions major BoAT Chairman and Executive Director Sameer Mehta highlighted the pivotal role of GCCs in keeping up with rapid technological changes.

"A lot of innovation is taking place in GCCs. The importance of multi-disciplinary engineering is critical, and how we perceive GCCs in terms of skills and resources is evolving, especially in industries like semiconductors," he said.

India’s semiconductor industry is also undergoing significant growth. The country currently imports $40 billion worth of semiconductors, and this figure is expected to grow 7% annually.

"There is no better time to be in the semiconductor industry. The growth rate is strong, and the demand for semiconductors is at its highest across the globe. The Covid-19 pandemic brought to light the essential role semiconductors play in modern society, especially given the shortages we experienced," Global Foundries Chief Corporate & Government Officer Mike Cardigan remarked.

As the semiconductor sector expands, companies are investing heavily in design engineers to maintain their competitive edge.

Gokul Subramaniam, President of Intel India and Vice President of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, emphasised the importance of sustaining this momentum.

"In the last decade, we've seen advancements in technical knowledge that have enabled companies to deliver innovative semiconductor, software, and firmware solutions. Looking ahead, the opportunity is to open up at the system level, focusing on integrated solutions," he said.

India’s rapidly growing semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries offer vast potential, not only for the automotive sector, but also for consumer electronics and aerospace.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage India's vertical industries, expanding semiconductor manufacturing beyond traditional areas like EFI to create broader applications in various sectors," Subramaniam added.

With India poised to become a global hub for innovation in EVs and semiconductors, the country is well-positioned to lead the charge into a future dominated by smart technology, sustainable transportation, and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities.