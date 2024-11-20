IT-BT dept signs MoU with DRDO to promote defence startups at Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: It is not just the government that is working on supporting the startups, but even the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on it.

To strengthen the efforts the IT-BT department signed a MoU with DRDO on cooperation and promotion of defence startups and testing facilities.

Dr B K Das, Director, Electronics and Communication, DRDO told The New Indian Express that they had held a meeting with IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge earlier and had held a discussion on helping the sector grow. A fall out of this is the launch of the MoU. He explained that under this they are working on many sectors some of them include creating a chamber and facility in the organisation for companies to come forward to make radars and even testing facilities for the startups.

Speaking at the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said DRDO will not just help startups develop their idea, but will also handhold them to make them unicorns. He said that while DRDO was working on such facilities across the country, through the MoU the focus at the moment will be on Karnataka. A similar project is also being worked on in Tamil Nadu.