IT-BT dept signs MoU with DRDO to promote defence startups at Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: It is not just the government that is working on supporting the startups, but even the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on it.
To strengthen the efforts the IT-BT department signed a MoU with DRDO on cooperation and promotion of defence startups and testing facilities.
Dr B K Das, Director, Electronics and Communication, DRDO told The New Indian Express that they had held a meeting with IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge earlier and had held a discussion on helping the sector grow. A fall out of this is the launch of the MoU. He explained that under this they are working on many sectors some of them include creating a chamber and facility in the organisation for companies to come forward to make radars and even testing facilities for the startups.
Speaking at the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said DRDO will not just help startups develop their idea, but will also handhold them to make them unicorns. He said that while DRDO was working on such facilities across the country, through the MoU the focus at the moment will be on Karnataka. A similar project is also being worked on in Tamil Nadu.
Das added that there is a dearth of funds and time to support the growth of the defence and technology sector. He said that today people are talking to us of electronic warfare, avionics warfare and many more technological advances. The DRDO is working on providing support to them.
He said that India needs a lot more support in Made- In- India fighter jets. At present many are being imported. Now fighter jet engines are being developed in India but it will take many more years to mature. The country has developed many Small Turbofan Engines, but they need more thrust. More technology work on this is being done.
Das also said that the organisation was working on Industry 5.0, where man- unmanned (technology) teaming is happening for automation in warfare. This is the future of the nation. He said now wars have now changed to automation and work on strengthening this sector is being done.