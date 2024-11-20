Kannada actor Thandav Ram fires at director over film dispute, held

BENGALURU: A Kannada movie actor has been arrested by the Chandra Layout police for shooting at a film director with his licensed gun during an argument over the stalling of a movie’s shooting.

The accused, Thandaveshwar of Hassan, is popularly known as Thandav Ram for his role in ‘Jodi Hakki’ TV serial. He allegedly opened fire at director Bharat S Navunda around 8 pm on Monday. No injuries have been reported.

The accused came to Navunda’s office in Chandra Layout and had an argument over the non-completion of the movie in which he was playing the lead. The situation escalated with the accused opening fire. The bullet is said to have hit the roof. Following a complaint from the director, the actor was arrested on the spot and his gun was seized.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said the suspect has been arrested for intentionally firing at the victim over a financial dispute.

Two years ago, Thandaveshwar was signed by Navunda to play the lead in the movie -- Devanampriya. But as they could not find a producer, Thandaveshwar invested Rs 6 lakh in the film. When there were repeated delays, Thandaveshwar demanded the director repay his money. He visited Navunda’s office and started arguing in the presence of film editor Mallikarjuna and others.

“During the argument, Thandaveshwar asked his associate to get his gun from the car. He then pointed the gun on my forehead wanting to kill me. Luckily, Mallikarjuna pushed the gun and the bullet hit the roof,” Navunda told reporters.

4 held for running fake ESI, e-Pehchan card racket

Bengaluru: Four persons, including a security guard and the canteen owner at the Rajajinagar ESI Hospital, have been arrested by the CCB for running a fake ESI and e-Pehchan card racket. Following complaints, officers of the Organised Crime Wing of the CCB visited the hospital and found that the gang had registered several fake companies. The CCB sleuths registered a case against the accused, including a woman auditor, on November 8 for allegedly floating fake companies and creating fake ESI and e-Pehchan cards to get free medical treatment. The gang had been reportedly running the racket for the last two years. The case was registered against Sridhar, Ramesh, Shivaganga, Shwetha, Shashikala and others.