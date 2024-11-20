OPD, IPD charges at major government hospitals in Karnataka get costlier

BENGALURU: In a move that will significantly affect patients, the state health department announced a sharp increase in charges for both outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services at key government hospitals, including Victoria Hospital, Vani Vilas Hospital, Minto Hospital, the super specialty hospitals and state trauma care centres.

Several of these charges have been doubled, marking a substantial revision in medical service fees that will be implemented immediately, as directed by the department.

The decision followed a meeting held with department officials on Tuesday, during which the new rates were finalised.

OPD registration fees have increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Similarly, inpatient services will see a significant rise, with admission fees jumping from Rs 25 to Rs 50. Ward charges, previously Rs 25, have also been doubled to Rs 50.

A Health official told TNIE that these changes are part of a broader effort to standardise charges across all government hospitals in the state, particularly those under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). The cost of diagnostic services has also been impacted by the new rate structure. Blood test fees, which were previously Rs 70, have risen sharply to Rs 120. Overall, the increases range from 10% to 30%, across various services, reflecting the growing operational costs at these healthcare facilities.

Hospital administrators have been instructed to update their rate lists and ensure the changes are reflected in the e-hospital software system immediately.

While the health department has justified the hikes as necessary to maintain the quality of care, the revisions are expected to burden many patients, particularly those from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds who rely on these government hospitals for affordable treatment.