There is need for tech-driven approaches to biology: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy is India's first biotechnology policy that was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 24, this year. It promotes sustainable biomanufacturing and green growth in India.

Separately, biomanufacturing refers to the process of using living organisms, including living cells, microbes, or genetically-engineered systems, to produce vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, proteins for medicinal use, amino acids, industrial enzymes, biofuels, and biochemicals, while serving a range of sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, energy, and conservation.

Elaborating, Kiran mentioned that biology has a lot to offer to the world, especially new biology -- a more collaborative approach to the science -- combining life science research with other disciplines, to address societal challenges. She also stressed the need to derive tech-driven approaches to biology.

"I'm really excited about new biology, which is tech-driven. We could never do anything that we can today with biology, if not for the computational power we possess -- to understand, sort, segregate and infer from what we see and analyse," Kiran said.

"For instance, the human body is the most complex data link. How is it that we, through quantum biology, in nanoseconds look at all the data, sort, segregate, analyse, and annotate it, and respond. This is the marvel of biological systems. If you start understanding how biology works, you will solve many of the world's problems," she added.