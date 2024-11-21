Bengaluru EV store fire: Owner, manager arrested

BENGALURU: Rajajinagar police arrested the owner and manager of the electric vehicle showroom where a fire broke out on Tuesday evening, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old woman and injuring three other employees. The fire mishap occurred at My EV store, near Navrang Junction on Rajkumar Road.

The accused are store owner Punith Gowda (36), a resident of Yeshwanthpur and a native of Hassan, and store manager Yuvaraju (37), a resident of Rajajinagar.

Police said Punith and Yuvaraju were arrested on Wednesday morning and produced before the magistrate court, which granted them conditional bail. The duo was booked under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

The deceased, Priya, an accountant at the EV store, was to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, but tragically, her parents received her body after postmortem at Victoria Hospital.

Over 25 EV scooters were gutted, and police are investigating the cause of the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit led to the explosion of batteries in the showroom, which resulted in a massive fire. Five fire tenders doused the blaze.