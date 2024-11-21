Bengaluru postal department launches eco-initiative for voluntary recycling funding

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Postal Region launched an eco-friendly initiative on Tuesday to encourage public voluntary funding for the disposal of recyclable items.

Introduced as Lifestyle for Environment(LIFE), the concept is being trialled using just one individual. If successful, many individuals and NGOs will be roped in, says India Post.

Ragpicker Periasamy Govindan, who resides in a cubicle on St Marks Road, called a `Swachhata Entrepreneur’ by the Postal department, has been tasked with going door-to-door with a poster with a QR code on it. It can be scanned by people who would like to make a payment voluntarily.