‘Bloody’ beats and beyond

BENGALURU: Bloodywood isn’t your typical metal band. What began as a quirky experiment with parody covers of Bollywood hits has evolved into a global musical phenomenon. Their songs, often loaded with meaning, fuse ferocious riffs with the soul of desi folk music and tackle everything from mental health to social justice. This weekend, the genre-defying band arrives in Bengaluru to electrify fans at the 2024 edition of the Bandland Music Festival – a homecoming of sorts for a group that has taken Indian metal to the world stage.

With their latest single, Nu Delhi, already making waves globally, fans can look forward to hearing it live – and possibly more. “Not only will we be playing Nu Delhi, but there’s a good chance fans will hear some unreleased material too,” says vocalist Jayant Bhadula.

Bloodywood’s sound may feel unparalleled now, but its beginnings were far from traditional. “The parodies were part of the strategy to get eyes on us,” Bhadula admits. “But creating original music has always been our ultimate goal. When we felt the time was right, that’s when you heard our first original, Jee Veerey.”

Their distinct sound – a seamless medley of Indian folk and heavy metal – has become their signature. “Our process is organic,” Bhadula explains. “Karan [Katiyar] starts working on the instrumentals without a set theme; we let the music guide us. Once we have the music, the real discussion begins about what we want to convey and what the music feels like it’s saying.”

Beyond their high-energy performances, Bloodywood’s music often carries weight, addressing issues such as corruption, sexual violence, and mental health head-on.