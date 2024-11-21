Do it in Bengaluru! Nas Daily vlogger says Bengaluru is the best place to build your tech dream

BENGALURU: "Bengaluru is not just a city, it is a launchpad for global tech success and for anyone planning to crack the talent code and build a tech empire, the only suggestion is - 'Do it in Bengaluru',” said Nuseir Yassin, better known by his social media handle 'Nas Daily'.
Speaking on the final day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday, the social media influencer-turned-entrepreneur emphasised that Bengaluru’s talent density is unparalleled, whether at the Bangalore Tech Summit or in the city’s bustling streets.
"There's a very high chance the next Sundar Pichai is at this summit or walking around the streets of Bengaluru," he remarked, highlighting the city’s ability to nurture global tech leaders before they move to hubs like Silicon Valley.
Bengaluru, Nuseir said, is one of only six cities in the world where innovation ecosystems thrive, alongside San Francisco, New York, Singapore, and London.
“Bengaluru has something unique—a concentration of talent, startups, and networks that’s hard to replicate elsewhere. People here talk about AI in cafes like they talk about the weather,” he remarked, highlighting the city's pulse as a hub of tech-driven ideas and collaboration.
Speaking at the summit, Nuseir highlighted five hacks to be a tech giant and mentioned that the hardest part of building a tech company is hiring talent.
Sharing insights from his own entrepreneurial journey, he pointed out that the biggest challenge is not developing technology—it is finding the right people. In markets like the US, skilled professionals command exorbitant salaries, making hiring an expensive endeavour. For companies looking to scale, he suggested identifying talent in cities like Bengaluru, where costs are lower, and the talent pool is vast.
Nuseir also shared a tried-and-tested strategy for scaling tech companies - “Build in one city, sell in another.” Drawing from Israel’s model, where startups develop in Tel Aviv-Yafo but target markets like the US, he highlighted how Bengaluru-based companies are increasingly adopting this approach. He cited the example of ‘InMobi,’ which has expanded to serve over 400 million users worldwide while keeping its roots firmly in Bengaluru.
Addressing the ongoing debate around remote work, Nuseir mentioned that while the internet has made it easier to operate across borders, he argued that location still matters for building a company.
“Remote work does not work as well as we think,” he said. Being physically present in ecosystems like Bengaluru offers startups access to networks, mentorship, and resources that are vital for scaling efficiently, he added.
From Videos to Ventures: Lessons from Nas’ Own Journey
Growing up with what Nuseir called a ‘complicated background’ - as a Palestinian born in Israel, he described his early life as a blend of hardship and uncertainty. Nuseir mentioned how he decided to leave and pursue his dreams in the United States.
Nuseir, in his 20s, applied to Harvard University, got in, earned a scholarship, and started studying economics and computer science. Despite his success, he always felt like something was missing.It was during this time that Nuseir, now 32, had a realisation that changed his outlook on life. He googled his life expectancy in America, and when the result came back as 76 years, he had an eye-opening moment.
“I was 24, and I was 32% done with my life,” he said, visibly moved by the realisation. The idea that his life could be a third over at such a young age drove him to make drastic changes. He quit his job and decided to start creating one-minute videos every single day, without fail, for 1,000 consecutive days—a challenge that ultimately led to the creation of Nas Daily, a social media profile that currently has millions of followers.
For the past three years, Nuseir mentioned that he has been focused on building a technology company, , aimed at solving the problems he himself faced as a content creator - how to monetize an online community without relying on platforms like Instagram.
With a team of 100 people and $23 million in funding, Nuseir shared his journey from a content creator to a tech entrepreneur and highlighted how his venture came with significant challenges.